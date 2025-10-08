Electricity staff on strike for 3 days from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Employees, Engineers, and Officers Action Committee has called for a strike from 9th to 11th October in protest against the restructuring of Mahavitaran. In view of the strike, Mahavitaran has made arrangements to keep the power system running smoothly. However, in case of any breakdowns, restoration and supply may be delayed.

To ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the three-day strike, Mahavitaran has made emergency plans. Except for leave taken due to serious reasons, the leaves of all engineers, officers, and staff have been cancelled. Employees on leave have been instructed to report to work immediately. All contractors listed for electricity maintenance have been instructed to remain available at offices with the required tools, manpower, and vehicles. In case of any power disruption, electricity will first be restored through alternative arrangements (backfeed).

Impact on customer service

A meeting was held with the Labour Commissioner, but no solution was found. Around 5,000 officers and staff from the district are expected to participate in the three-day strike. This will affect electricity services for customers.

— Avinash Chavan, Regional Secretary, Subordinate Engineers Association, Marathwada

Discussions proved solutionless

Discussions with management failed. As per the restructuring, working in new divisions will be difficult for staff, which will impact customers. The restructuring should incorporate staff suggestions.

— Arun Pival, General Secretary (Mahamantri) , Maharashtra Electricity Workers Federation

Possible impact on services

--Immediate repairs for technical faults may be delayed, leading to prolonged power outages in several areas.

--Office staff on strike will not be able to record customer complaints immediately. Online complaints will also be processed slowly.

--Administrative work such as new connections, name changes, or connection transfers will be delayed.

Arrangements for smooth power supply in the region

During the strike, the system in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts has been prepared to ensure smooth electricity supply. Control rooms have been set up in regional and divisional offices, where officers and staff will remain fully operational throughout the strike.

— Pawan Kumar Kachhot, Chief Engineer, Mahavitaran