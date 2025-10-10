Electricity workers suspend strike against MSEDCL

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employees initiated a strike on Thursday in protest against the privatisation of the power sector and alleged mismanagement within the power company. However, considering the importance of maintaining an uninterrupted power supply during the festive season, the strike was suspended the next day, on October 10.

The unions are opposing the proposed restructuring of MSEDCL and downsizing of staff; the decision to hand over 329 power sub-stations to private contractors; the privatisation of four hydroelectric plants under MahaGenco; the allocation of ₹200 crore projects of MahaTransco to private companies.

Union demands include strategic decisions on job security for contract workers and improved employee and customer services; Implementation of fixed working hours, especially eight-hour shifts for line staff and other employees; Introduction of a pension scheme for power sector employees; Resolution of long-pending issues related to salary revision agreements across all three state power companies.

Several major unions have joined the protest, including Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation; Maharashtra Veej Kamgar Mahasangh; Subordinate Engineers Association (SEA) and Maharashtra Rajya Veej Kamgar Congress (Intuc).

As per the union's statement, positive outcomes are expected in upcoming meetings with senior officials scheduled for October 14 and 15. If the discussions fail to yield a resolution, the strike will be resumed, the action committee has warned. According to Avinash Chavan, Marathwada Regional Secretary of the Subordinate Engineers Association, the 72-hour strike has currently been suspended in view of the upcoming talks.

Other union leaders and committee members who actively participated in the strike include Rajendra Rathod, Prashant Bansode, Dr. Krishna Kaldate, B L Wankhede, Arun Piwal, Walmik Nikam, Vinod Ohol, and others.