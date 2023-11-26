‘Elgar Sabha’ should be termed as ‘Dangal Sabha’: Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Minister Chhagan Bhubal is trying to create a rift between Marathas and OBC through the Elgar Sabha being held in the State. The speeches of the leaders indicate that they are trying to cause riots in the State. The Sabhas should now be called ‘Dangal Sabhas,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, Maratha reservation leader while criticising Minister Bhujbal.

He was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Saturday as he was feeling weak.

Doctors have advised him to stay in the hospital for two days for treatment. Bhujbal criticised Jarange in an Elgar meeting of OBCs that was organised at Hingoli on Sunday. In this backdrop, Jarange interacted with journalists on Sunday evening.

He said that police resorted to inhuman lathi-charge and firing at Antarwali Sarati.

“Admitting that this was a mistake, the Home Minister apologised. The Chief Minister also said that the cases would be withdrawn. But, now the police are arresting the protestors. I will go deep into the reasons for the arrest. I will speak officially on this on getting the information after visiting Jalna,” he said.

Jarange Patil said that he requests the Government to not arrest without any reason, so that, Marathas who are on hunger strike should not suffer. He said that it is a misconception that the Maratha community will be deterred from agitation after lodging cases.

hotel owned by relatives of Bhujabal set on fire

Maratha's reservation leader said that he did not support the incidences of violence like arsons in Beed. Jarange alleged that Bhujbal's own relatives set their hotel on fire to malign the Maratha community. “Bhujbal went to Beed to inspect the incidents of arson. But, he did not see Marathas who were injured in police lathi charge at Antarwali Sarati,” he said. Jarange said that the reason is he has a hatred for the Maratha community.

Ambedkar's advice

On the point that Prakash Ambedkar advised him not to listen to advisers, Jarange Patil replied he does not take anyone's advice. “I don't have any advisors nor any advisor remain with me. But Ambedkar is an outspoken person and legal expert. I accept his advice as he supports us,” he added.