Ellora Caves cannot be understood in a day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Prominent poet, screenwriter and lyricist, Javed Akhtar, was spellbound by the stone art at the world heritage Ellora Caves, on Thursday afternoon. He claimed that he will be visiting the city again and stay for 4-5 days to understand the history and beauty of the caves, in future.

Javed Akhtar was in the city to inaugurate the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in the city on Wednesday. He was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement award for his outstanding contribution in the field of cinema at the festival.

He was accompanied by film director R Balki, director Anubhav Sinha and NFDC’s senior officer Gauri Nair. The tourist guide Vivek Pathak and history scholar Sanket Kulkarni apprised him of the caves.

The poet of international repute claimed that Ellora Caves are marvellous and more beautiful than what he had heard about them so far.

“It is not possible to understand Ellora Caves in a short visit. It could be understood by visiting frequently and staying in the city for at least 4-5 days. In future, I will definitely come and stay for a few days to understand the great history and beauty of the stone carvings,” expressed Javed Akhtar before the guide and others accompanying him on the tour.