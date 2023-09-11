Ellora caves mesmerize doctors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

More than 600 doctors from all over the country had gathered in the city for the past three days to attend the conference of pediatricians. Various issues related to the treatment and modern technology were discussed at the conference. After the event, many doctors visited the historic Ellora caves and were mesmerized by its artistic and scenic beauty.

An international conference of pediatricians was held in a five-star hotel between September 8 to 10. An attempt was made during the conference to popularize the historic and tourist places of the district among the visitors. In the presentations, photos of these places were used. After the conference, many doctors visited Ellora Caves and praised the beauty of the cases. They also visited the Ghrushneshwar temple. Organisers Dr Ganesh Kulkarni, Dr Nikhil Pathak, Dr Prashant Jadhav, Dr Suhas Rote and others took efforts for the success of the conference.