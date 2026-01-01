Ellora-Ghrishneshwar Development project: Deadlines and local participation emphasized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Additional chief secretary B. Venu Gopal Reddy reviewed the progress of the Ellora-Ghrishneshwar pilgrimage development project, instructing that all works be completed on schedule and that local residents be actively involved. He inspected ongoing works along the project’s progress path, including pathways, rest houses, and service centers for pilgrims. Officials present included district collector Deelip Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, district planning officer Bharat Vayal, executive engineer Deepak Koli, superintending archaeologist Dr Shivkumar Bhagat (Aurangabad Circle), and subdivisional officer Santosh Gorad. Reddy emphasized prioritizing local needs, providing spaces for local handicrafts and products, showcasing food culture and arts, and including pedestrian paths, vehicle parking, and educational trips in the plan. The use of solar energy was also recommended.

(With Photo)