Elocution competition at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amanullah Motiwala School organised an elocution competition, recently. Students delivered speeches in English on various topics like importance of reading, value of education and health is wealth.

Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed presided while Seema Yasmeen and Umair Siddiqui were the judges, said programme incharge Syed Moinuddin.

Headmistress (Primary) Wasiunnisa Siddiqui was present along with teaching and non-teaching staff of primary and high school sections.