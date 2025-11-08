Elocution competition to promote civic awareness among students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the Kulswamini Pratishthan has organised an elocution competition on the topic “How Should Our Corporator Be?” with the objective of promoting civic awareness among students and increasing their understanding of local self-government institutions.

The competition will be held on November 17, from 3 pm to 6 pm, at Kulswamini Mangal Karyalay, N-6, Cidco.

Attractive prizes will be awarded to the top five winners in each group. Entry to the competition is free, and the organisers have appealed to students to participate in large numbers. The appeal was made by Vilas Korde, Alka Korde, and competition coordinator Adv. Sai Mahashabde.

Competition Categories:

Group 1: Classes 4th to 7th

Group 2: Classes 8th to 10th

Group 3: Open to All