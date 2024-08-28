Elocution contest held at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised an elocution competition on ‘Social Media and Today's Youth’ recently. Participants delivered compelling speeches, discussing the influence of social media on today's youth, and its positive and negative impact.

Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, in his presidential address, spoke on the reality of social media and its balanced use for the character building of the young generation.

Vice Principals Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr Khan Mahlaqa and Rizwan Khan graced the occasion. Dr. Shaikh Anis, Aref Mirza, Mohd Asif and Dr Noor ul Ain made efforts for the success of the event.

Khan Tahreen and Adiba conducted the proceedings. Shaikh Saniya proposed the vote of thanks. Shaikh Nazeefa, Aqsa Gulab Shah and Saba Khan won the prizes in the Urdu language, and Syeda Hafsa, Khan Urooj and Quazi Afifa Zubair were declared winners in the English Language. Sana Firdous and Syeda Ayesha won in Hindi.