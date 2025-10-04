Elocution contest organised in Bamu’s Hindi Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Hindi Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and the Maharashtra Rajya Hindi Sahitya Academy jointly organised a Marathwada-level elocution competition on different topics recently.

The topics included Maharashtra's Contribution to the Freedom Struggle and Digital India - Opportunities and Challenges. Over 70 students from the region participated in the contest. Dr Ganeshraj Sonale inaugurated the speaker.

Editor of Lokmat Samachar Amitabh Shrivastava was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation of Bamu Dr B N Dole, presided over the function. Dr Baliram Dhapse and Dr Chandni Panchage were the judges.

The names of the winners are as follows: First prize (cash Rs 10,000)- Gahininath Awhad, Second prize (Rs 7,000)-Syed Zaheed Khizar Ali and Third prize (Rs 5,000)-Aditya Ingle.

Head of the Hindi Department, Sanjay Rathod, made an introductory speech. Dr Sudhakar Shendge also spoke. Dr Dattatraya Kitale and Dr Yogesh Koratkar conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Sarla Davande and Majid Patel proposed the vote of thanks.