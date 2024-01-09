Eloping with girl proves dearer to family of lover

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police register a case of atrocity against a 20-year-old girl’s cousin and his two friends on charge of attacking the lover’s father and brother in Bajajnagar. The girl eloped with a 27-year-old youth on December 31, 2023. Meanwhile, the condition of the elderly father is critical and the police have launched a hunt to trace the attackers.

The residents of Ranjangaon, Anil (27) and Neela (20, both the names changed) fled away on December 31. Neela’s mother had lodged her missing complaint with the MIDC Waluj police station. On January 1, the relatives of both Anil and Neela reached Nagpur in search of them. However, they had to return empty handed.

In the meantime, on January 4 midnight, Neela’s father called Arun (name changed of Anil's brother) on phone and informed that his father is lying in Bajajnagar. He also told Arun to come along with him. When Arun and his father reached Bajajnagar, he met Neela’s cousin and his friend Udhav and Arjun. As soon as Arun came near them, Arjun held him, while Neela’s cousin and Udhav beat them mercilessly.

Arun pleaded innocence in the eloping incident and requested not to beat his father, but was in vain. Later on, he freed his father anyhow and reached home. He is undergoing treatment in a government hospital and health is reported to be critical. MIDC Waluj registered an Atrocity case acting upon the complaint of Arun. Further investigation is on by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mahendra Deshmukh and his team.