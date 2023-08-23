Eminent personalities hail Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

India makes history with successful Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: India made history on Wednesday with the successful landing of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 was met with great joy and excitement from the citizens of India. Astronomers, entrepreneurs and other eminent personalities also expressed their happiness at the achievement. They say that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a major milestone for India’s space program and will inspire future generations of scientists.

Reactions from eminent personalities:

“The remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing owes much to the contributions of numerous MSMEs from Maharashtra. This marks a moment of immense pride for all Indians, particularly the industrial sector which hails it as a monumental triumph. The global celebration of this feat amplifies India’s stature worldwide, reflecting the earnest dedication of both the team and the government. A testament to India’s exceptional advancements in science and technology, this mission underscores our prowess on a global scale. Our ascent in this domain will persist, showcasing similar remarkable strides in the times ahead,” said industrialist and Magic director Ashish Garde.

“The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon is a testament to human innovation and perseverance. India’s prowess in space exploration shines brightly as this mission opens new doors for scientific discovery and lunar exploration. The meticulous planning and execution by ISRO have paid off, igniting our curiosity about the Moon’s mysteries. This milestone reminds us of the boundless potential of human endeavor and the uncharted territories we can conquer. Congratulations to the entire team of ISRO for their dedication and determination in reaching for the stars, or in this case, the Moon,” said Shrinivas Aundhkar. director at MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to ISRO’s remarkable Chandrayaan-3 team on its successful lunar landing. This achievement showcases India’s global space prowess, inspiring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) pursuits and enriching lunar knowledge. Kudos to ISRO’s dedication, echoing in this triumph and setting a high bar for future space exploration. This success not only deepens lunar insights but also fosters national pride. As we celebrate this milestone, we eagerly await the upcoming Aditya L1 mission (September 2023) with high hopes for more scientific discoveries and innovations,” said Amit Raka, science and space explorer.

“Heartfelt congratulations to ISRO’s team and all Indians on Chandrayaan-3’s triumphant lunar landing at the South Pole. Overcoming Chandrayaan 2’s setback, this achievement is testament to India’s resolute skill and confidence. It solidifies our nation’s reputation as a technological leader, poised to reshape the world’s perspective on India’s capabilities. This success marks a turning point, bolstering global trust in Indian entrepreneurs and fostering a positive shift in perception. The world will now view India as a trailblazer in space exploration, inspiring trust and admiration worldwide,” said industrialist Mukund Kulkarni.