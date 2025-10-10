Empathy: What young minds need

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

October 10 marked World Mental Health Day, a reminder that emotional well-being is as vital as physical health. Today, Gen Z faces a growing mental health crisis, dealing with anxiety, burnout, and loneliness amid academic pressure, social media comparisons, and uncertain futures. But this isn’t just their fight alone. Society plays a crucial role in creating safe spaces, fostering empathy, and supporting open conversations around mental health.

Experts and young voices shed light on the challenges Gen Z faces today:

“Gen Z is struggling with resilience and often follows trends rather than reflecting on themselves. Imitating others can distance them from their true identity, deepening mental health challenges. What they need most from society is understanding, a patient ear, and genuine empathy.”

– Aparna Ashtaputre-Sisode, HoD of Psychology BAMU

“Many youngsters feel lost during the most crucial years of their lives. The desire for easy money, luxurious lifestyles, and instant success often influenced by online content creates unrealistic expectations, leading to stress and anxiety. Parents must let go of stigma, understand their child’s struggles, and guide them through open conversations.”

– Dr. Faisal Ahmed Khilji, Psychiatrist

“Many feel a generation gap with their parents, constantly seeking validation and feeling inferior due to comparisons. Building healthy relationships is harder because of inferiority complexes or stubbornness. Parents should notice what their child truly wants and where they might be going down the wrong path. Society should listen, appreciate their efforts, and help them focus on positivity to reduce anxiety.”

– Dr. Chetana Jindani, Psychotherapist

“Life often feels like a constant competition, with societal expectations, peer pressure, and the need to perform adding stress. Thinking about an uncertain future makes us overthink. What helps is support, patience, and people who listen and guide without judgment, helping us handle pressures and approach life with confidence.”

– Sanskruti Kadadi, Student

Addressing Gen Z’s mental health challenges is not just their responsibility, it's a collective effort. By fostering empathy, understanding, and open conversations, society can help young minds navigate pressures with confidence, resilience, and hope for the future.