Employee betrays owner; dupes of Rs 14L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An owner of the SBI service agency handed over the administration of the agency to an employee, but he duped the owner of Rs 14.28 lakh.

According to a complaint lodged by owner Vinod Padmakar Dhadbade (51, N-12), a case has been registered against the employee Sharad Murlidhar Dabhade (30, Namantar Colony, N-12) with Cidco police station.

Police said Vinod runs a service agency for SBI. He appointed Sharad to the agency in 2016. Due to his honesty and hard work, Vinod increased his salary. He also gave him rights to operate the financial matters of the agency. In 2018, Vinod started a new business of booking the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus tickets and later took a contract of transportation of Naap Tol company from Mumbai. After some time, he closed both these businesses. However, he neglected the operations of the SBI service agency between 2017 and 2022. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Sharad embezzled a sum of Rs 14,28,660 during 2017-2022. When realized that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint to PI Sambhaji Pawar.