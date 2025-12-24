Employees of Edn Dept worried over clash of exam & training date

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The employees of the Education Department are worried about the clash of the students' examination and election training date.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) conducts the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test for meritorious students from economically weaker sections. This year, the examination is scheduled to be held at 31 centres on December 28.

Similarly, the training of employees of the education department is also scheduled for the same day. A total of 670 employees are required for this examination. This has created a dilemma for the employees, whether they should attend training or perform examination duty.

Box

8,772 students appearing for NMMS

The NMMS will be arranged in two sessions at 31 centres in the city. Nearly 8,772 students have registered for this exam. This examination is conducted to encourage meritorious students from SC and ST categories in the seventh grade, whose parents' annual income is less than Rs 3.50 lakh.

Meritorious students in this test receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 from the ninth to the twelfth grade. So, a good number of students appear for this examination.

In view of the upcoming elections, many employees have been assigned election duties. For this examination, teachers from Zilla Parishad schools are appointed as centre heads and for other duties.

The students will take the test from 10 am to 3 pm and the election training has also been organised at the same time. The employees submitted a request to the Divisional Commissioner through a memorandum, demanding a change in the training schedule.