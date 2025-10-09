Employees protest privatization outside MSEDCL office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) raised slogans and held a sit-in outside the office on Thursday, protesting privatization and restructuring moves in MSEDCL, Mahatransco, and Mahagenco.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Employees, Engineers, and Officers Action Committee launched a three-day strike to press for their demands and oppose the government’s proposed changes. Subordinate Engineers Association’s Marathwada Regional Secretary Avinash Chavan, Workers Federation Zone President Dr. Krishna Kaldate, and officials from electricity workers federation and backward class organization, along with many other employees, joined the protest.

Key demands of the committee:

• Halt privatization in MSEDCL, Mahatransco, and Mahagenco.

• Stop the unilateral restructuring of MSEDCL.

• Implement the state-approved pension scheme.

• Apply reservation in promotions retrospectively for backward classes.

• Fill vacant Class III and IV posts through direct recruitment in all three companies.

• Regularize contract and outsourced workers through a formal policy.

Photo Caption: Employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Employees, Engineers, and Officers Action Committee protest outside MSEDCL office on Thursday.