Employees strike enters on 3rd day today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government employees will gather in front of the district collector's office at 10 am on March 16, the third day of the indefinite strike. It may be noted that the employees in the different Government departments and teaching and non-teaching staff members launched an indefinite strike on March 14 for the implementation of the old pension scheme.

The unions did not receive any communication from the Government to find a solution to the strike.

State unit vice-president of Central Employees union Dr Devidas Jarare said that the Government has taken a stand that the employees should present their side before a study panel formed by the Government for the pension scheme.

The Government departments wear a deserted look as all the employees except, grade-I and II, have participated in the agitation.

The intensity of the strike could not be felt in the district today because of a local holiday on

Nath Shashti. The administration function was paralysed in seven districts of the Marathwada region.

No, no employees received notice from department heads for taking part in the strike.

There was speculation that the notice was issued as a part of disciplinary action. On this, Dr Jarare said that notice was not served on any employees in the district till today.

Rajya Talathi Mahasangh president Anil Suryavanshi said that the Government did not invite the employees for the talks to end the strike

“However, the Government has appealed to the employees union to think about it and withdraw the agitation. Thursday will be the third of the indefinite strike, so, the Government should think positively and fulfil the demand. It is learnt that the Government is getting ready to serve notice to agitators,” he added.