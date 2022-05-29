Employees worried as government postpones transfers

Aurangabad, May 29:

The postponement of transfers by the State government till June 30 has left many government employees worrying. Aspirants from all departments, including revenue, have been fielding for the transfer. Many expected transfers by the end of May. But on the evening of May 27, the government postponed the transfer till June 30.

The order issued by the general administration department of the government says that transfers in the financial year 2022-23 should not be made till June 30. If it is necessary to make a transfer immediately for administrative reasons, it should be done only with the approval of the Chief Minister. The government has sent a copy of this order to the divisional commissioner and all district collectors. The transfer of all A, B category officers in all the administrative divisions in the State is held in May. Transfers are made before the start of the academic year, but this year, as the transfers will take place after June 30.