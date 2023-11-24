Enchanting echoes: Anjana Chandak's spellbinding monologue: A goosebump-inducing post-Diwali extravaganza

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an evening filled with goosebumps, Ahalya witnessed the captivating monologue and monodrama delivered by the versatile and renowned artist Anjana Chandak during a programme organised by Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW). Known for her exceptional creativity, Chandak left the Wowitzers completely mesmerised. This event served as a perfect post-Diwali welcome, followed by a delightful high tea and hampers especially curated for the members.