Enchanting echoes: Anjana Chandak's spellbinding monologue: A goosebump-inducing post-Diwali extravaganza
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2023 08:50 PM 2023-11-24T20:50:03+5:30 2023-11-24T20:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an evening filled with goosebumps, Ahalya witnessed the captivating monologue and monodrama delivered by the versatile and renowned artist Anjana Chandak during a programme organised by Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW). Known for her exceptional creativity, Chandak left the Wowitzers completely mesmerised. This event served as a perfect post-Diwali welcome, followed by a delightful high tea and hampers especially curated for the members.