Encroachment drive to resume in Mukundwadi from Tuesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After razing 229 illegal structures in Mukundwadi on Friday, the municipal corporation will resume its encroachment removal drive from Tuesday by 9.30 am, targeting Gymkhana Road and surrounding areas.

The campaign was paused on Monday due to a protest rally by the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Anti-Injustice Committee will be held at 11 am. With heavy police deployment required for the rally from Kranti Chowk, police officials requested a temporary suspension of the civic action a request the administration accepted late Sunday night.

Civic teams, along with police personnel, will reach Mukundwadi by 9.30 am Tuesday. Unlike earlier, no further relaxation will be given to commercial properties. The municipal corporation has not issued any formal notice to property owners over the past two to three days. Instead, public announcements via loudspeakers were made. “This time, we won't issue notices. Public announcements were already made via loudspeakers across Mukundwadi, Chikalthana, and Cambridge areas,” said encroachment department head Santosh Vahule.

As per development plans, Jalna Road is a 60-meter-wide corridor, including service roads. Town planners measured 30 meters from the central median on both sides and added 6 meters of mandatory open space inside private plots. While property owners can retain the land beyond 30 meters, no construction is allowed. Any illegal structure within this zone is being removed. According to encroachment department head Santosh Vahule, a fresh round of measurement and demolition will take place Tuesday. “Once cleared, work on the service road will begin,” he said. To avoid unrest, police commissioner Pravin Pawar and municipal administrator G. Shreekant will review the situation in a joint meeting on Tuesday, before the operation begins. Additional police force will remain stationed in anticipation of protests by political groups and local traders. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel visited the affected zone on Sunday evening. He interacted with residents and shopkeepers, who voiced their grievances over sudden actions and loss of livelihood.