Encroachment in the submerged area of Ghanegaon Lake;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After an attempt by unidentified persons to breach the overflow channel of the Ghanegaon percolation lake, the Irrigation Department has finally undertaken urgent repair work. Efforts are underway to bring the situation under control. Officials suspect that the act was deliberate. A process to file a police complaint is currently in progress.

Over the past few years, several companies have allegedly encroached upon the submerged area of the Ghanegaon lake. Due to heavy rainfall this year, water had accumulated around these company premises. It is suspected that someone, possibly from these firms, maliciously tried to break the overflow channel to drain the water. Villagers have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the culprits. They have also urged the administration to install CCTV cameras around the lake and strengthen the security system.

Irrigation department begins inquiry

On Tuesday morning, Irrigation Department officials, deputy engineer Manish Niranjan, branch engineers Deepak Waghmare and Viraj Bodhne visited the site. They inspected the breached overflow channel and began plugging the leak using sandbags and black soil. Since the lake is filled to capacity, timely repair was deemed essential. The Irrigation Department has also initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

“Our team reached the site early in the morning to stop the leakage. We are plugging the breach using sandbags and black soil. Preliminary inspection suggests that this act was intentional. Therefore, a police case is being registered against those responsible.”

— Manish Niranjan, deputy engineer