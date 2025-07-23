Encroachment markings done on 10 major city roads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Encroachments on ten key roads under the Metropolitan Region Development Authority have been marked, paving the way for their removal. The clearance drive will begin once the final report is submitted, informed divisional and metropolitan commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Wednesday.

The action is part of an effort to streamline road infrastructure without fresh land acquisition. Only those structures built on land parcels where compensation has already been paid will face immediate removal. Papalkar urged citizens to voluntarily clear their encroachments to avoid enforcement action.

The marking was carried out following directives from the commissioner and involved agencies such as the PWD, NHAI, MIDC, and the World Bank project unit.

Encroachment markings completed on these roads:

1. Daulatabad T-Point to Ellora Road

2. Cambridge School to Karmad village (Jalna Road)

3. Balapur to Pandhari (Dhule–Solapur Road, Beed Bypass)

4. Gevrai to Kaudgaon (Paithan Road)

5. Cantonment limits to Rahimpur (Ahilyanagar Road)

6. A.S. Club Chowk to Ranjangaon Pol (Ghoti Road)

7. Khaurdi to Pachpirwadi (Dhule–Solapur Road)

8. Ohar to Mamnapur (Jatwada Road)

9. Sawangi Lake to Builda (Jalgaon Road)

10. Sawangi to Cambridge School (R.M. 217)