Encroachment removal clears path for smart road

25 encroachments removed from Rahulnagar-Sadatnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Smart City project gained momentum on Saturday with the removal of 25 encroachments blocking the development of a key road in the railway station area. The 12-meter wide, 250-meter long road at Rahulnagar-Sadatnagar had faced a six-month delay due to encroachments, highlighting the challenges encountered in urban development initiatives.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) encroachment removal team took decisive action, bulldozing unauthorized structures that impeded the road widening project. While some residents had proactively removed encroachments earlier, others required intervention. Prior to the demolition, municipal officials, including additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi and smart city representatives, collaborated with the town planning department to ensure accurate property markings and fair implementation.

The properties were newly marked with the help of the town planning officials. On Saturday, the properties of citizens who did not withdraw their properties themselves were demolished. This operation was carried out in the presence of deputy commissioner Mangesh Devre by the municipal team.