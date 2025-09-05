Encroachments, wires, potholes - ‘Then what have you done?’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“You haven’t cleared handcarts. Encroachments remain. Wires are still dangling. Potholes lie open. Then what exactly have you done? Should the police point these out too? And if an accident occurs during the immersion procession, who will be held responsible?”

With these sharp words, commissioner of police Pravin Pawar came down heavily on municipal officials during his inspection of the Ganesh immersion routes on Friday. He warned that a report would be sent highlighting the civic body’s non-cooperation. The only reply from officials was the usual line: “We take action, but no one listens to us.”

Earlier, two coordination meetings had been held between police and civic officials. At MIT College, municipal administrator G. Shreekant had assured leaders that immersion routes would be inspected and problems fixed. But when Pawar walked the stretch from Rajabazar, Shahaganj, Sarafa, and City Chowk to ZP ground between 11 am and 2 pm, the reality left him furious. Chief accounts officer Santosh Vahule and city engineer Faruk Khan were present.

From civic officials to police, all in the line of fire

• At Shahaganj, seeing potholes still gaping, Pawar asked: “Weren’t these supposed to be fixed?”

• In Sarafa market, where handcarts and even beds were spread across the road, he asked bluntly: “What work are you doing?” ACP Sampat Shinde and PI Nirmala Pardeshi added, “We raise this repeatedly, but no action is taken.”

• In Gulmandi, spotting loose Wi-Fi and cable wires, Pawar asked: “If an accident occurs, who will take responsibility?” He ordered their immediate removal.

‘How does this happen before your eyes?’

At City Chowk, a shopkeeper penalized just eight days ago for an illegal shed had re-erected it, debris again littering the road. Pawar fumed: “How do they dare repeat this after action?” He ordered removal of handcarts, hotel vendors, and cases against encroachers, while also pulling up Mahavitaran officials for loose electric wires.

Unauthorized rides at ZP ground

At the ZP ground, unauthorized swings and rides drew Pawar’s ire. He reprimanded his own officers for allowing them and ordered their removal.