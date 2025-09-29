Endress Hauser expands in district with modern facilities, solar project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Endress Hauser India Automation Instrumentation Pvt. Ltd., a leader in industrial innovation and sustainable practices, has announced a major expansion of its manufacturing facility for level and pressure measurement instruments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Monday was attended by Operations Director from Germany Dr. Jens Elzenheimer, Managing Director Narendra Kulkarni, senior executives, government representatives, customers, and employees. The new 7,500 sq. meter building will include production units, offices, conference halls, and a cafeteria. Designed with sustainability at its core, the facility will feature energy-efficient lighting, insulated roofing and walls, a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar plant, rainwater harvesting, tree plantation, enhanced natural lighting, and advanced employee safety systems. Kulkarni said the expansion will meet rising market demand, generate local employment, and support vocational training and e-learning for students. Products from the Sambhajinagar campus already serve India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and South Africa. Dignitaries including Sr. VP Marketing Sandeep Tulpurkar, Ashish Mishra, Charudatt, Kavita Raj, Rajendra Kolte, Sanat Kumar Sahu, Axel Ficus, Stefan-Christian Kohler, and several others graced the occasion. Speakers noted that the project would mark not just a milestone for the company but also a new phase of industrial and social growth for the region.

About the company:

Endress Hauser has been present in India since 1994, with the Sambhajinagar campus set up in 1999. It currently manufactures flow, level, pressure, and temperature instruments along with liquid analysis equipment, employing about 800 people at the campus and another 450 across India.