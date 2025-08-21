Endurance to invest Rs135.6 crore for capacity expansion at Waluj Plant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Endurance Technologies will invest Rs 135.6 crore to expand production at its Waluj plant in the MIDC industrial area, aiming to meet rising demand for advanced road safety products this expansion was notify on Tuesday. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of FY2025-26.

Of the total outlay, Rs 103.1 crore will be directed towards expanding ABS (anti-lock braking system) capacity by 200,000 units per month, up from the current 53,000 units. Additional investments of Rs 19.6 crore and Rs 12.9 crore will be made to increase production of disc brake systems and brake discs by 100,000 units each, complementing their existing capacities. The expansion comes ahead of new regulatory norms mandating ABS for all two-wheelers above 50cc from January 1, 2026. Industry experts expect this to significantly expand the ABS market. Endurance, already among the few ABS manufacturers in India, aims to strengthen its market share through this move.