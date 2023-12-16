Engg paper leaked in Beed; centre & paper cancelled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: B E-Civil Engineering paper was cancelled at a centre in Beed district within the jurisdiction of dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Maratwhada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

The university administration cancelled the paper and also the examination centre allotted at Nagnathappa Halge Engineering College, Parli Vaijnath (Beed), because of the paper leak.

It may be noted that Engineering examinations began within the jurisdiction of the university on December 12. The Design of Structure (three) of B E-Civil final year was to be held at 2 pm today. However, the university received complaints that the paper was leaked on social media. Taking notice of the incident, VC Dr Pramod Yeole directed the examinations department to probe the matter.

The question paper of the said subject was downloaded at Nagnathappa Halge Engineering College, Parli, one of the examination centres at 1.8 (22 seconds) pm while it was found leaked on social media, at 1.11 pm, on the same day.

On learning this, VC Dr Yeole directed Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) director Dr Bharati Gawali to lodge criminal cases against college principal Dr M Bhaskarrao and examination coordinator Dr A B Chate with police.

Malpractice in exams cannot be tolerated

VC Dr Yeole said “The university administration will not tolerate the examinations in Engineering examination. The centre of the said college was cancelled and its students were shifted to the nearby centre.” All the students of this centre (first year to final year) will take their further papers at Vaidyanath College-Parli-Beed.

B E-Civil paper cancelled; 79 examinees at 4 centres

There are four centres of B E-Civil final year examinations within the jurisdiction of Bamu with 69 examinees. The names of the centres are as follows; Nagnathappa Halge Engineering College-Paril Vaijnath, ICEEM and Everest College (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and K T Patil College (Dharashiv). The paper was cancelled. The university will announce the date of the paper soon. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued orders to lodge a police complaint against the principal and centre coordinator.

Siting Squad appointed

The BoEE appointed a three-member sitting squad at the centre today. The squad joined the centre today and submitted its report. The squad will have to report any malpractice cases to the examination department immediately.