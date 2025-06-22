Engg & Pharmacy exams to begin on June 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaeb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy will conduct the summer session examination of Engineering (syllabus with NEP) and Pharmacy (first and second semesters) courses beginning on June 25.

There will be 10 centres within the jurisdiction of the university for the examinations. The students were allotted the centres on the basis of names in alphabetical orders.

For M Pharm candidates whose names start from A to Z alphabets were given centre at the Government College of Pharmacy.

All the B Pharm students of the colleges whose names begin from A to M alphabets will take their examination at Y B Chavan College. B Pharm candidate with names (N to Z) was given examination centre at Yash Institute of Pharmacy. There are five centres in the district while three in Beed, one each in Jalna and Dharshiv.