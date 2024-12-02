Engg student ends life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 18-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in Dhanashri Colony on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Rajesh Sawde (Changephal, Sindkhedraja, Buldhana). He was pursuing a Civil Engineering course at the Hi-Tech Institute of Technology of Bajajnagar and staying with his two classmates in a rented room near Jagrut Hanuman Mandir in Dhanashri Colony. Rohan’s roommates Vaibhav Ingle and Shivam Aghav had gone out at the time of the incident.

They found Rohan hanging to a ceiling fan when they returned from outside. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot. The engineering student was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where medical officers declared him dead. A case of accidental death was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Box

Took extreme step due to failure in 1-subject

“Rohan felt ashamed seeing his father’s hard work on the farm to support the education of both him and his brother. On top of this, failure in some subjects in the previous semester kept him constantly stressed,” his friends said. They said that the stress might have driven him to take the extreme step of ending his life by hanging. Rohan’s dream of becoming a successful engineer through his education remained unfulfilled, leaving his friends deeply grieved and heartbroken.