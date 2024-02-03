Engg student robbed, beaten up in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth who came to the city to meet his sister was robbed and beaten up on Jalna Road on Wednesday.

Frightened over the incident, the youth lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco Police Station on Friday. According to details, the youth Krishna Nagargoje (26, Kandhar, Nanded) was pursuing an Engineering education in Nagpur. He came to the city on January 31 to meet his sister who lives in the Chikalthana area.

Krishna was going to eat something on Jalna Road at 6.30 pm. He was enquiring about a hotel at an ice cream cart when two people came there on a motorcycle. They attacked him and also snatched away his mobile phone. Later, they beat him up and took away a 2-gm gold earring from the left ear of the youth. After the committee, they fled from the spot. Krishna was frightened over the sudden attack on him and also took treatment in a hospital. After overcoming fear, he lodged a complaint with police along with his uncle on Friday.

Locals informed police that a criminal from Prakashnagar, Jitendra Jadhav was involved in the robbery. PSI Amol Sonawne tried to search him but, the criminal was not found at his home. Sonawne said that several cases of beating and robberies have already been registered against him.