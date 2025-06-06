Engineer Ajay Yedepatil suspended from WALMI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sub-Divisional Engineer Ajay Yedepatil, at the Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI), has been abruptly suspended by Water Conservation Commissioner and Acting Director General of WALMI Prakash Khaple, following serious administrative lapses.

Last year, investigations revealed irregularities involving crores of rupees in various WALMI projects. Complaints emerged about unauthorized advance payments made to contractors by breaking WALMI’s deposit rules. In response, the government removed then-Director General Nath from his post just 15 days before his retirement. Since then, Prakash Khaple has held the additional charge of Director General. During a recent inquiry led by Khaple, several grave violations surfaced. Yedepatil was found to have misplaced crucial government documents under his custody and tampered with official notes by overwriting them actions that drew Khaple’s immediate attention. Taking swift action, Khaple suspended Yedepatil. This move has stirred considerable unrest within the WALMI.