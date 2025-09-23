Engineer booked for hiding first marriage

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An engineer and his family, has been booked by Satara police for concealing his first marriage and two children in order to marry a young woman doctor. The accused has been identified as Jawed Dastgir Jamadar (36, Chikhli in Pune).

A 36-year-old woman doctor (BHMS), who is divorced, lodged the complaint. According to her, she married Jawed on January 20, 2025. However, Jawed concealed from her and her family that he was already married and had two children.

As per the complaint, soon after the marriage, Jawed began demanding money from her. He allegedly assaulted her and subjected her to both physical and mental harassment. After a dispute, the woman left his house, following which he threatened to kill her if she returned. Fearing for her safety, she approached the Satara police.

Based on her complaint, cases have also been registered against Jawed’s father, Dastgir Gaus Jamadar, mother Ajmal Dastgir Jamadar, Shahin Askar Ali Jamadar, and Askar Ali Dastgir Jamadar (all residents of Chikodi, Belagavi in Karnataka).