Engineer refuses to join new posting!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Recently, several executive engineers and deputy engineers in the Water Resources Department were transferred. However, many of the transferred officers have not reported to their new postings, and it appears that they are receiving support from senior officials.

Executive engineer of the Nandur-Madhmeshwar project in Vaijapur, Rakesh Gujar was transferred to Jalna. Although the government has not yet appointed anyone to his previous post, Gujar was expected to hand over his charge and immediately join duty in Jalna as per government orders. However, he has not reported to Jalna.

Eight days ago, the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) issued orders assigning the additional charge of Gujar’s vacant post to Executive engineer of the Jayakwadi project, Prashant Sant. Since Gujar has not joined Jalna, the additional charge of executive engineer, Jalna, has now been given to deputy executive engineer of the Jayakwadi Project, Deepak Dongre.

Similarly, two deputy executive engineers Prashant Wangujare and Gawande were mutually transferred within the corporation. The transfer orders were issued in May, but even six months later, both engineers have not joined their new postings.

At present, farmers are busy with Rabi crop sowing, and with ample water storage in major and minor irrigation projects, engineers are expected to report to their assigned locations immediately to plan proper water distribution for irrigation.