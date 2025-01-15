Engineer robbed at knifepoint in Pratap Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 34-year-old engineer was robbed of Rs 15,617 on Maharana Pratap Chowk to More Chowk road, Waluj, on the night of January 10.

According to details, Praveen Pandharinath Gite (34, Saikrupa Niwas, Cidco Mahanagar-1) has been working as an engineer in a company in the industrial area for the past two years.

After finishing work for the company on Friday, he was walking on the footpath from Maharana Pratap Chowk to More Chowk, at 9.30 pm on Friday.

Two robbers caught up with him in the dark and put a sharp knife to his throat. They asked for his mobile phone and his PhonePe password. At knifepoint, Gite gave the password to the robbers. One of the accomplices of the criminal was standing at some distance on a moped.

On taking his mobile phone, two robbers fled towards More Chowk on a two-wheeler. After some time, they withdrew Rs 15,617 from Gite's PhonePe number. Frightened, Gite lodged a complaint with the MIDC Waluj Police Station on Tuesday. A case was registered with the police.