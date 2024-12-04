Engineering student commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old engineering student committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room in Sainagar Cidco on Wednesday morning.

The youth has been identified as Shubham Dnyaneshwar Vahatule (Pimpalgaon Walna, Tq. Phulambri). The incident came to light when it was noticed by his neighbours and the landlord. They immediately informed the Cidco police, who arrived at the scene. The police brought down the body and transported it to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead. The reason for the suicide is still unclear and Cidco police are conducting further investigations.