English elocution contest at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An English elocution competition was held at Amanullah Motiwala School recently, showcasing the speaking talents of students from both primary and high school sections. Headmaster Siddiqui Zubair Ahmed presided. Seema Yasmin was the judge. Students delivered impressive speeches in English on a variety of topics demonstrating confidence, clarity, and critical thinking.

Umme Hani and Afiya, both from 9th Standard, served as conveners. Programme in-charge Syed Moinuddin proposed a vote of thanks.