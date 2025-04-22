English, language that runs world

By Mehboob Inamdar

(World English Day special)

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an increasingly interconnected world, one language continues to bridge cultures, economies and innovation, that is English. From global business deals and academic research to social media trends and international diplomacy, English has cemented its role as the global lingua franca.

Artificial Intelligence is ushering in a new era in language education, offering personalised learning experiences and real-time communication feedback. As AI tools become increasingly integrated into classrooms and language labs, students are gaining access to more engaging and effective ways to master English and professional communication skills. This newspaper talks with some of the experts in English and academicians of the city on the growing importance of English in today’s fast-paced global society and what it means for individuals and communities.

Dr Mustajeeb Khan (head, Dept of English, Bamu): Indeed it is the need of the time to integrate AI into language learning and professional communication. The AI will help the learner to understand the language with the perception available in the digital world. The content of the digital platform is based on the requirements of the market but it is also required to train the learner for developing the necessary algorithm for it. For that human interference is most vital. The intelligence of the human mind to construct the algorithm for AI can be taught at various educational levels. In fact, this will help in the precision and chisel the use of language.

Dr Sunita Rathod (director, RAA): English is used as a common language for international communication, trade, technology and education. It provides more access to the global connectivity, information and career opportunities. English is the language of instruction in many educational systems. Proficiency in English significantly enhances employability and career advancement opportunities, particularly in the international job market. The Regional Academic Authority (English Expertise) of the city has developed many projects for teachers to improve their language skills. Through regular online and in-person trainings, we introduce teachers to various methods and techniques of language teaching, learning and assessment.

Sanpreet Wahi (student, IIFL, MGM University): English is a silver key--brave and bold. When it unlocks the world, it unfolds, and its voice breaks the walls and weaves the dreams of one and all. People from different countries and cultures are increasingly able to communicate with each other in English, even if it is not their first language. This makes it an essential tool for global cooperation and diplomacy. This is the single most widely-spoken global language and recognised as an official language in 67 different countries.