English Literary Book Club inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The English Literary Book Club was inaugurated at the Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women recently.

Dr Kajal Mundada and adv Sayed Rubina were the chief guests. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui inaugurated the Club.

The students presented a role-play activity based on the female characters and creative writers of English texts, on gender bias.

He also announced the names of the prize winners of the literary performance.

Dr Kajal Mundada stressed the need for education and awareness as the key weapons for women's empowerment.

Sayed Rubina applauded the efforts of the students and the English department in preparing students for a bright future.

Head of the department of English, Dr Nilofer Shakir, spoke about the aims and objectives of the Literary Club. Dr Khan Mahlaqa introduced the guests. Dr Siddiqui Kahekasha and Dr Siddiqui Sana conducted the proceedings of the programme.