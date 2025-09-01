English literary prog at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amanullah Motiwala School organised an English literary programme

where students showcased their talent through speeches, stories, and skits carrying moral messages. AMHS headmaster Zubair Ahmed presided. Primary headmistress Wasiunnisa Siddiqui was present along with teaching and non-teaching staff. Seema Yasmeen judged the performances. The president praised the students for their confidence and creativity. Programme incharge Syed Moinuddin proposed a vote of thanks.