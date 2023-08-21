English Schools Assoc discuss different problems in state-level meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A State-level meeting of heads of English medium schools associations was held on Beed bypass on Friday to discuss their different problems including fees refund of students admitted on 25 per cent seats under Right to Education Act, removing step-motherly treatment to English schools compared to Marathi schools and providing scholarship to scholarship examination passed candidates.

Founder of Nashike-based English Medium School Association (EMSA) Dr Prasad Sonawne, founder of Maharashtra English Schools Association (MESA) Prahlad Shinde, founder president of Solapur-based Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) Harish Shinde, State unit general secretary of MESA Ratnakar Phalke, Sudip Deb, Popat Khairnar, Bhagwan Pawar and Hanumant Chavan were seated on the dais. In the introductory speech, Ratnakar Phalke talked about the various problems being faced by English schools.

Prahlad Shinde said that the problems of English schools would be solved if the agitation is done collectively on the State level. Harish Shinde said that there is a need to have State level union which can build pressure on the Government to solve the problems.

Dr Prasad Sonawne suggested setting up a federation in future for the collective agitation from the local level to the State level and in front houses of public representatives. The other trustees also spoke. Rajesh Nimbekar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Phalke proposed a vote of thanks.