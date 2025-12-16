Enhancing heritage interpretation: Two-day tourist guide training concludes.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A two-day collaborative on-site training programme for tourist guides from the western region was jointly organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), and Indiatourism (Aurangabad) at the world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves on December 15 and 16.

Former Regional Director of ASI (Western Region, Mumbai), Dr M. Mahadevaiah, shared his expert insights with Incredible India Tourist Guides (IITG) under the theme “Unveiling Legends on Stone.” A total of 45 guides participated in the training programme.

The first day of the programme was held at Ajanta Caves on Monday (December 15). Dr Mahadevaiah delivered an in-depth interpretation of India’s remarkable rock-cut architectural heritage, with special emphasis on the historical, artistic, and cultural significance of the caves. His sessions greatly enhanced the participants’ understanding of the site and its outstanding universal value.

The second day of training took place at Ellora Caves on Tuesday (December 16). During the session, the expert highlighted the history, archaeology, art, and architectural brilliance of the site, focusing on the harmonious amalgamation of Buddhism, Hinduism, and Jainism. He also elaborated on iconographic elements and other significant features of the complex. Besides, he stressed the importance of appropriate word selection and ethical conduct while interpreting heritage sites, underscoring the role of tourist guides as cultural ambassadors.

The programme was attended by ASI regional director (Western Region) Dr T. Sreelakshmi; circle’s superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat; assistant archaeologists Nandkishore Vijpuriya and Rajnish Kumar; conservation assistants Manoj Pawar (Ajanta) and Rajesh Waklekar (Ellora); deputy superintending archaeological chemist (Western Zone) Sameer C. P; deputy superintending archaeological chemist (Ajanta) Dr S. Vinodh Kumar; assistant director (Indiatourism) Malti Dutta; photographer (science branch) Nilesh Mahajan; along with other officials from ASI (Aurangabad Circle), Indiatourism (Aurangabad), and ASI’s Science Branch.

The presence of senior officials added significance to the programme and facilitated meaningful interaction with the participating guides.

“The on-site training provided a rich learning experience, enabling guides to strengthen their knowledge, interpretative skills, and visitor engagement at world heritage sites and other important monuments across the region and the country,” said Dr S K Bhagat.