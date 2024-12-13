Enjoy Hurdha, fun & nature at Khatod!

The farm offers more than just delicious Hurdha since over 12 years; visitors can enjoy a serene atmosphere, games, chutneys, wild fruits, and local meals. Open seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm, the Hurdha Party attracts all age groups with its affordable rates, tasty food, and fun activities.

Bookings are required in advance, and those who book a day before can expect enhanced service. The organizers encourage everyone to visit and make the most of this seasonal experience at Khatod Farmhouse, located on Bypass Road, Karikin Village, Paithan Taluka.

Delicious menu

Indulge in treats like poha, misal pav, Hurdha, bhajis, wild fruits, and more. The meal features jowar bhakri, bajra bhakri, wheat chapati, thalipith, sev bhaji, and dal rice. Specialties include cheese Hurdha khakra, Hurdha bhel and Jain food.

Fun games

In addition to food, Khatod Farm offers activities like trampolines, swings, selfie points and merry-go-rounds to keep everyone entertained.