Enlive history of Fort through 'Light and Sound' show

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, today has informed that the union Government has granted an in-principle approval to the proposals of Light and Sound Shows at Daulatabad Fort and five other heritage places.

It is learnt that the proposals were sent to the Centre during the last year. The minister of state strongly pursued them. One private has also made a detailed project report (DPR) in this regard. It is expected to be approved soon. Meanwhile, it is clear that as soon as a committee is constituted on the government level, the way to start the works will be free.

Dr Karad said," The Central Government will also be declaring financial support of Rs 30 crore to undertake repair and maintenance works during the five years. The seating arrangement atthe fort will be made in such a way that 200 persons could see it at one time. The fort campus will be illuminated during the whole night. There will be narration of fort's history, various rulers and other details to impress the tourists. We will also be taking help of few historians. A primary level meeting in this regard will be held at the divisional commissioner and the district collector levels and then the decision upon starting of the works will be taken accordingly."