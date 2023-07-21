Enthusiasm sparks among Marathwada entrepreneurs with new industries thriving in Auric

Ather's investment decision in Auric boosts entrepreneurial spirit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) under Aurangabad Industrial Township (Auric City) has ignited excitement among entrepreneurs in Marathwada, as the region witnesses the influx of new industries. With the hope of fast-paced industrial development, entrepreneurs anticipate significant growth due to the upcoming investments.

Aurangabad emerges as Asia's fastest growing industrial city

Renowned worldwide for its Ajanta and Ellora caves, Aurangabad began its industrialization journey in the 1970s. Initially, Waluj emerged as the largest MIDC after transforming ten villages in the area, with prominent players like Bajaj establishing a significant presence. Now a thriving metropolis, Waluj houses 162 major industries and approximately 3000 small-scale industries.

Auric city unfolds new opportunities

Following Waluj's success, the development of Shendra Five Star Industrial Estate ensued, accommodating around 1100 small and large industries. However, with an increasing demand for entrepreneurial opportunities in Shendra, the central and state governments took the initiative to develop Aurangabad Industrial Township (AITL) in the region. Comprising Shendra and Bidkin as industrial zones, Auric aims to attract multinational projects under the DMIC initiative, bearing fruits of progress. Offering 2000 acres of industrial land in Auric and 8000 acres in Bidkin DMIC, the region showcases its potential for substantial industrial growth.

Athar's investment paves the way for thriving entrepreneurship

Excitement resonates among entrepreneurs with Athar, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, deciding to invest in Auric. Spanning approximately 100 acres, the Ather project will include the production of two-wheelers and three-wheelers. As the company sets up its manufacturing facilities, the need for a vendor supply chain for vehicle spare parts will open new avenues for small industries to flourish.

Entrepreneurs in Shendra Five Star area: 625

Major industries in Shendra: 100

Small scale industries: 525

Allotment of plots to entrepreneurs in Shendra DMIC of Auric

A total of 150 plots have been allotted to entrepreneurs in Shendra industrial belt of Auric. Out of these, 90 entrepreneurs have already commenced construction on their plots, while 27 companies have initiated actual production, indicating a promising start to Aurangabad's industrial growth.