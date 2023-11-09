Enthusiastic consumers spend Rs 350 crore on first day of Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the first day of Diwali, consumers thronged the markets on Thursday, spending a total of Rs 350 crore, according to the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

In addition to doing puja and offering fodder to cows and calves at Gaushalas on Vasubaras, people purchased everything from clothes to electronics. Ready-made clothes for children and shirts, jeans pants, Nehru shirts, and pajamas for adults were in high demand.

Women were also enthusiastic shoppers, buying Punjabi, Indo-Western dresses, and sarees. Sky lanterns, lighting, and artificial decorations were also popular purchases, as were home decoration goods and household goods.

The cracker market was less crowded, as people typically purchase crackers last.

The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh reported that traffic congestion was a problem from Gulmandi to Jalna road, with traffic jams continuing from Gulmandi to Kranti Chowk and from Jalna road to Vasantrao Naik Chowk.

The mahasangh has requested permission from the commissioner of police to keep the markets open until 12 pm during Diwali due to the large crowds.