Entrepreneur assaulted over shop noise; threatened to close shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mayur Kalne (31) was verbally abused, assaulted, and threatened over machine noise at his Shridatt Press Shop in Wadgaon Kolhati, Waluj on Sunday evening.

Kalne, along with workers Ali Mohammad and Pratik Ighe, tried to reason with Bhauseb Deple, who became aggressive, hit Kalne in the ear, and injured his mouth. Deple then used a wooden stick to assault him, closed the shop shutter, and threatened, “If you reopen, I will kill you.” A complaint has been filed at Waluj MIDC Police Station.