Entrepreneurs accused of double role in name change controversy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The controversy surrounding the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has taken a new turn as MP Imtiaz Jaleel has accused the local entrepreneurs of taking a double role in the renaming issue. Jaleel has criticized the entrepreneurs for not clearly stating their position on the matter and alleged that they were taking a stand on behalf of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The entrepreneurs held a press conference today to present their position on the issue. They denied any attempts to disturb the peace in the city and requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene. However, Jaleel questioned the basis for their accusations and demanded clarification on their stance.

Jaleel alleged that the businessmen were playing a double role by supporting the government's decision to rename the city while also claiming to bring in investors from all over the world by calling the city by its old name. He also questioned the legality of the decision, given that a petition regarding the matter is still pending in the bench. Jaleel asked the entrepreneurs to take a clear stance on issues of public interest and avoid any conflicts.