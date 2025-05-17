Entrepreneur’s house burgled in broad daylight

Incident Highlights Growing Insecurity Amid Rising Burglaries in City

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unidentified thieves looted Rs 8 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from a businessman’s residence in Dashmesh Nagar on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm, while the house was unoccupied.

The victim, Sumit Kothari, who owns a plastic granule manufacturing unit in the Waluj MIDC, had left for work. His wife had taken their daughters to a coaching class around 4 pm. When the family returned at 5.15 pm, they found the main door lock broken and the house ransacked. Osmanpura police inspector Atul Yerme visited the scene, and a case was formally registered late Friday night.

--------------------------------

Stolen valuables list

The burglary included Rs 8 lakh in cash, a 20g gold ring, 15g mangalsutra, 6g ring, 2g earrings, four 1g gold coins, 2 silver bowls, a copper pot, 15 silver coins, and anklets.

--------------------------------

No CCTV, no security

The burglars easily broke the brass lock and gained access to the flat. Notably, the building had no CCTV surveillance and no security personnel, making it a soft target for criminals.

--------------------------------

Passenger mugged at crowded bus stand

In a separate incident, a woman passenger was robbed of her gold mangalsutra at the Central Bus Stand near Kranti Chowk on May 17. Kokilabai Solunke, a resident of Devpur (Duddha), had come to meet her son in Vadgaon, Waluj. Around 11 am, while boarding a bus to Buldhana with her husband, someone in the crowd snatched her 5g gold mangalsutra. Despite the presence of a police outpost inside the terminal, no personnel were on duty at the time. Eyewitnesses also reported unrestricted movement of unauthorized vendors and private travel agents, further raising concerns over commuter safety.