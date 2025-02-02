Entrepreneurs Key to Nation-Building

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Entrepreneurs hold a significant place in the development of the nation and society. To contribute to the country's progress, they must also embrace new technologies. This was the central theme of the conference organized by the Brahmin Business Network Global (BBNG) on Sunday.

The 9th International Business Conference, Parivartan, organized by BBNG, was held at the Rukhmini Auditorium of MGM Institute. Supriya Badwe was present as the chief guest. The event was attended by BBNG’s founding president Shripad Kulkarni, Dr. Vijay Joshi (Sydney, Australia), senior entrepreneurs Ram Bhogale, Vivek Deshpande, Mukund Kulkarni, Munish Sharma, Heramb Kulkarni, Shefali Nidhokar-Bhujbal, Sushil Kulkarni, Pradip Peshkar, Dr. Uday Nirgudkar, Omkar Dabhadkar, Prathamesh Sakhdev, Shripad Deshmukh, Arvind Koralakar, Suyog Narawane, Mahesh Deshpande, Dr. Ajay Shesh, and many others. The conference featured panel discussions on education, infrastructure, government schemes, and artificial intelligence. The event's success was attributed to the dedicated efforts of BBNG’s associate director Dr. Abhijit Chande, conference captain Shailesh Deshpande, vice-captain Geeta Acharya, and the organizing committee.

Udyam Kaustubh & Jeevan Gaurav awards conferred

During the conference, the Udyam Kaustubh and Jeevan Gaurav awards were presented. This year, Jeevan Gaurav awards were conferred upon Milind and Mohini Kelkar, along with Prabhakar Kulkarni from the Akhil Deshastha Rigvedi Brahmin Central Association, Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Udyam Kaustubh awards were presented to Aarti Subhedar, Nitin Dhepe, Arvind Pahurkar, Nilesh Dixit, Sumit Tiwari, and Jyotsna Godbole. Retired Justice of the Mumbai High Court and former Lokayukta of Goa, Ambadas Joshi was the chief guest for the award ceremony.

