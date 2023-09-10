Entrepreneurs seek time from deputy CM to address electricity Issues

Warn of potential protests if the issues are not addressed promptly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Entrepreneurs in the region are facing significant challenges and financial losses due to the recent electricity tariff hike imposed by MSEDCL, the state electricity distribution company, as well as frequent power supply disruptions. Massia has been actively seeking an audience with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the past six months to address these critical issues faced by entrepreneurs.

Despite sending two reminders every month and even personally meeting deputy CM Fadnavis once at Chikalthana airport, the Massia organization expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the minister's office. The non-responsiveness has led to growing dissatisfaction among businessmen.

The recent electricity tariff hike, which came into effect on April 1, has further burdened entrepreneurs. Maharashtra already has higher electricity tariffs compared to other states in the country. The recent price hike has prompted businesses to protest and demand a withdrawal of the tariff increase.

Plea did not yield desired outcome

Over the past few months, industrial companies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's industrial estate have been experiencing inadequate power supply in terms of quality and frequency. In an effort to draw the government's attention to the matter, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture issued a statement to the government, calling for the withdrawal of the tariff hike. Unfortunately, their protest and plea did not yield the desired outcome.

Possibility of protest

Massia president Anil Patil, expressed disappointment over the lack of response from the DCM and warned of potential protests if the issues faced by entrepreneurs are not addressed promptly.